Rookie England bowler reveals audacious plan to dismiss Kane Williamson

Rookie English pace bowler Ollie Robinson claims he already knows how to get Black Caps skipper and the world's number one Test batsman Kane Williamson out, days before a ball has even been bowled at Lord's.

Rookie England bowler Ollie Robinson says he knows how to dismiss Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. Source: Getty

Sussex bowler Robinson, 27, is expected to make his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's this week, following several successful seasons in English county cricket.

Coming up against the Kiwi batting lineup is a formidable challenge, but Robinson said he had already come up with plans to dismiss the top order, including Williamson, a former Yorkshire teammate.

"Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option," he said.

"That will be Plan A, but if he gets a few more we have got a few Plans Bs and Cs in the background."

Robinson and Williamson played two short form games together at Yorkshire in 2013 and 2014, before Robinson was sacked by the county for unprofessional behaviour.

However, the 6-foot-five bowler has rebuilt his career, and has taken 195 first-class wickets at an average of 17.29 since the start of 2018.

A Test debut has so far eluded him, given the fast-bowling riches England possess, but injuries and rest for those ahead of him have allowed him an opportunity, one he believes he is ready for.

“I do feel like if I get my chance I am ready.

“I don’t feel too nervous at the moment and I feel like I should take to it fairly well," Robinson said, while saying he had the ability to rise to the occasion.

“Any game of cricket that I play, I always play at 110 per cent.

"I call it ‘white line fever’ where I’m a changed character when I go on the field. It just gives me that little extra boost when I’m able to go at players and bowl at better players and go at them.

"I definitely feel like I have got different gears that I can step up to in Test cricket.”

The Black Caps have made their way to London and spent time training in the sun at Lord's overnight.