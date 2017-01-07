Rookie Black Caps batsman Tom Bruce shows he's got the goods, scoring impressive half ton

The Black Caps comfortably beat Bangladesh by 47-runs in their second Twenty20 at Bay Oval yesterday in Mount Maunganui, thanks to the batting efforts of Colin Munro and Tom Bruce.

Munro, 29, became the third Kiwi to score an international century in T20 with 101-runs off 54 balls, while Bruce chimed in scoring a handy unbeaten 59-runs off 39 balls.

After a shaky start on debut for the Black Caps on Tuesday scoring only seven in his side's first T20 match against Bangladesh, Bruce, 25, bounced back and showed his worth scoring five fours and a six with the bat.