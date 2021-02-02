TODAY |

Rising star Finn Allen secures IPL deal

Source:  1 NEWS

Young opening batsman Finn Allen has been given a chance to show his talents in the Indian Premier League following a stellar season in this year's Super Smash for the Wellington Firebirds.

Firebirds' Finn Allen celebrates 50 runs against the Central Stags at the Basin Reserve. Source: Photosport

Allen has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Australian batsman Josh Phillippe, who made himself unavailable for the tournament.

Bangalore, coached by former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson, made headlines during the recent IPL auction when they spent big on fellow Kiwi Kyle Jamieson.

The side is stacked full of star talent, with Allen able to rub shoulders with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

The 21-year-old is coming off a brilliant title-winning Super Smash season with the Firebirds, where he led the runscoring charts with 512 runs at an incredible strike rate of 194.

