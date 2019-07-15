'A ridiculous rule' - Host of former Test stars call for change to World Cup-deciding countback

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has led the chorus of former players calling for the ICC to change the rules after England won the World Cup over New Zealand because they hit more boundaries in the final.

The scores ended up tied at Lord’s at the end of the 50 overs, prompted a Super Over., which also ended up in a tie.

A countback on boundaries hit, 26-17, decided who took the trophy even though New Zealand lost two fewer wickets.

“Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

“Boundaries win the World Cup? Lovers of cricket turn up for wickets (ENG 10-241, NZ 8-241) AND runs. I love both of these teams but am feeling extremely dissatisfied despite such an amazing match. Shame on all media who fail to highlight the fact that this was a tie. BOOOOOO,” former Australian spinner Stu MacGill said on Twitter.

MacGill’s former teammate Brett Lee calling for the ICC to change the countback rules.

“Congratulations to England! Commiserations New Zealand. I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change,” Lee wrote.