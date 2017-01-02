Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Delhi Daredevils for 2018 IPL season

IPL side Delhi Daredevils have announced former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting as their coach for the 2018 season.



Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting Source: Photosport

Ponting previously coached the Mumbai Indians to the 2015 title during a two- year stint and replaces South African coach Paddy Upton who oversaw a disappointing 2017 campaign.



The news was confirmed via the Daredevils Twitter feed.



The IPL have also revealed the list of players who have been retained by their clubs ahead of the official auction later this month.

