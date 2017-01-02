 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Delhi Daredevils for 2018 IPL season

share

Source:

AAP

IPL side Delhi Daredevils have announced former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting as their coach for the 2018 season.

Former Australian captain Ricky PontingFormer Australian captain Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting

Source: Photosport

Ponting previously coached the Mumbai Indians to the 2015 title during a two- year stint and replaces South African coach Paddy Upton who oversaw a disappointing 2017 campaign.

The news was confirmed via the Daredevils Twitter feed.

The IPL have also revealed the list of players who have been retained by their clubs ahead of the official auction later this month.

Test skipper Steve Smith (Rising Pune Supergiant) and David Warner (Hyderabad Sunrisers) are the two Australian players on the list.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps prepare for Pakistan after Windies thumping: 'Quite a different challenge'

00:37
2
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

00:24
3
England finished day one on 233/5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Late strikes give Australia the edge on opening day of Ashes finale

00:24
4
The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.

Steven Adams throws down monster one-handed dunk as OKC destroy Lakers

5

Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open with ongoing hip problem

00:30
The usually busy waterfront road was deserted Thursday night as the sea washed over it.

LIVE: Severe weather continues to hit NZ - disrupting transport, cutting power to thousands, with more rain, strong winds to come

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 