 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Revitalised Pakistan seek series win in T20 decider against Black Caps

share

Source:

AAP

Pakistan are fresh off their first victory on their New Zealand tour and ready to claim a second in Sunday's Twenty20 series decider, Fakhar Zaman says.

Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.
Source: SKY

The Pakistanis romped to a 48-run T20 win in Auckland last night, crushing New Zealand with the bat and duly riding out the result.

A thunderous opening helped Pakistan to 4-201 in their 20 overs which the Black Caps simply couldn't match, bowled out for 153.

Opening batsman Zaman, who scored a quick-fire 50 off 28 balls before being removed by Colin de Grandhomme, backed his team to win again in Tauranga.

Having produced careless displays in their 5-0 ODI series whitewash and last week's seven-wicket T20 drubbing, they were keen to head home on a high.

"This was our first win in seven matches so we're very happy; we were planning, since the last three or four matches, that we'd play normally in power play and not lose too many wickets (and) today it was excellent," Zaman said.

"We played very well in the starting six overs, that was the main reason.

"We're very hopeful to perform the same like today (on Sunday) if we manage to not lose too many wickets in the power play."

The 27-year-old Zaman has been in solid form on Kiwi soil this summer, bagging his third half-century on Thursday on the bat-friendly Eden Park pitch.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 23-year old fell to Croatian Marin Cilic last night.

Britain's Kyle Edmund rows with chair umpire during straight sets Australian Open loss

00:15
2
Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.

As it happened: Pakistan end Black Caps' winning streak, level T20 series after classy batting display

00:28
3
Blair joins the club from the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season.

'I always thought I'd play for the Warriors' - Adam Blair looking forward to new challenge

00:15
4
The 23-year old fell to Croatian Marin Cilic last night.

Marin Cilic ends Kyle Edmund's Grand Slam dream to make Australian Open final

00:15
5
Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.

Pakistan thump Black Caps in second T20 match, snap NZ's winning streak to level series

00:23
The assertion comes after Trump met with British PM Theresa May.

Donald Trump gushes during first meeting with Theresa May since Twitter row, saying US, UK 'joined at the hip'

"We're on the same wavelength," said the US President, trying to dispel perceptions of a strained relationship with the British PM.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 