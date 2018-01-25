Revitalised Pakistan seek series win in T20 decider against Black Caps

Pakistan are fresh off their first victory on their New Zealand tour and ready to claim a second in Sunday's Twenty20 series decider, Fakhar Zaman says.

The Pakistanis romped to a 48-run T20 win in Auckland last night, crushing New Zealand with the bat and duly riding out the result.

A thunderous opening helped Pakistan to 4-201 in their 20 overs which the Black Caps simply couldn't match, bowled out for 153.

Opening batsman Zaman, who scored a quick-fire 50 off 28 balls before being removed by Colin de Grandhomme, backed his team to win again in Tauranga.

Having produced careless displays in their 5-0 ODI series whitewash and last week's seven-wicket T20 drubbing, they were keen to head home on a high.

"This was our first win in seven matches so we're very happy; we were planning, since the last three or four matches, that we'd play normally in power play and not lose too many wickets (and) today it was excellent," Zaman said.

"We played very well in the starting six overs, that was the main reason.

"We're very hopeful to perform the same like today (on Sunday) if we manage to not lose too many wickets in the power play."