Respected cricket reporter Ali Martin discusses NZ's chances of winning WTC Final

Source:  1 NEWS

A top cricket commentator says momentum and form could be the difference between the Black Caps and India for this weekend's World Test Championship final.

The Guardian's cricket correspondent gave 1 NEWS his thoughts and insights heading into the Southampton Test. Source: 1 NEWS

Thr Guardian's cricket correspondent Ali Martin spoke to 1 NEWS in Southampton ahead of this evening's opening day, breaking down all the stories in the build up to the match, from Australian blunders to the Black Caps' recent historic win over England.

Questioned for a winner though, Martin said he was going on an instinct.

"If New Zealand can hit India hard and find them a bit cold and bit flat-footed in the outset, New Zealand could just sneak this one," Martin said.

"I've got a funny feeling about New Zealand but who knows? I could be wrong."

