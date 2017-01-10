'The Renegades don't want to go!' No ball call sparks confusing end to Big Bash match as Melbourne refuses defeat

He's into his 40th year, but Sydney Sixers veteran Brad Haddin can teach the young 'uns a trick or two about run chases.

The wicketkeeper scored 31 off 23 balls off to guide his side to a six-wicket win with three balls to spare, as they chased down the Melbourne Renegades' score of 6-170 at the SCG on Monday,

The result lifted the Sixers to second on the BBL ladder and kept the Renagades in mid-table.

With the Sixers needing nine off the final over bowled by James Pattinson, Haddin missed the first ball, but slashed the second to the boundary and pulled two off the next ball.

Pattinson then bowled a front -foot no ball and Haddin got the two required off the free hit despite the ball being caught at long-on.

Axed Australian one-day batsman Aaron Finch laid the foundations for the Renegades' innings with an uncharacteristically subdued half-century.

The burly opener scored 57 off 44 balls after opting to bat first having won the toss.

Renowned for his powerful hitting and boundary-laden innings, Finch hit just three fours and a six.

'"He hasn't had one of his traditional innings where he's gone quite hard and hit a lot of boundaries," noted Australian captain Steve Smith on the Network Ten commentary..

"He's used the big side of the ground quite well and worked a lot of twos."

It was a busy night for Finch, who spent eight balls of the Sixers innings as a wicketkeeper after Peter Nevill spent a few minutes off the ground after being hit on the head by an outfield throw.

Openers Daniel Hughes (41 off 29) and Michael Lumb, (31 off 22) got the hosts' chase off to a speedy start with a 72-run stand off 7.4 overs.

Nic Maddinson (26 off 17 ) kept the scoreboard rolling until throwing his wicket away with an ill-judged dash down the pitch and was stumped by Nevill.

Captain Moises Henriques (30 off 20) followed the the trend of Sixers cameos before falling to a fine running outfield catch by Callum Ferguson.

Drizzle during the Sixers innings enabled the ball to slide on to the bat a bit quicker and didn't help the Renagades..

Imports Sunol Narine and Thisara Perera each picked up two wickets for the Renegades.,

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Ben Dwarshuis took 3-35 for the Sixers.

"Tournament play is about peaking at the right time and it looks lie we might be doing that," Haddin said.

He revealed it was hard to stand up in the drizzle in the final stages

'I felt a bit like Bambi to be honest,' Haddin said.

"Just trying to get your footing to get a stable base to hit was quite hard, but if it was hard for us, it was definitely going to be hard for the bowlers."

Finch said Thursday's home clash against the Hobart Hurricanes was a must-win match for his side and attributed his low boundary count to struggling with his timing.

He refused to use the adverse weather conditions as an excuse.for his side.

"I was really happy with 170 to be honest, I thought the way the wicket was slowing up, it should have been enough," Finch said.

"A lot of rain came down, so that wasn't ideal but there' definitely no excuses for it.