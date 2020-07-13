TODAY |

Remarkable recovery by West Indies leads to victory over England in first post-Covid Test

Source:  Associated Press

The West Indies won the first international cricket match since the sport’s return after the coronavirus outbreak, beating England late in day five of a thrilling first test at an empty Rose Bowl overnight.

Jermaine Blackwood's 95 was enough to help the Windies overcome their early wobble and claim a four wicket win. Source: Breakfast / Spark Sport

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored with 95 as West Indies overcame an early wobble to win by four wickets in the final session. John Campbell hit the winning run.

West Indies finished on 200-6 in its second innings to take an early lead in the three-test series.

The tourists had resumed after tea on 143-4, still 57 runs from the victory target.

Blackwood and Roston Chase had revived West Indies with a 73-run partnership which ended when Chase was caught behind for 37 against hostile pace from Barbados-born Jofra Archer. Before the pair came together, West Indies was 27-3.

Blackwood and Shane Dowrich shared a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket before stand-in England captain Ben Stokes had ‘keeper Dowrich caught behind for 20. Stokes also claimed Blackwood’s wicket with James Anderson providing the catch.

Archer ended with 3-45.

The second test starts Thursday in Manchester.

