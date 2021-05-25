TODAY |

Remainder of IPL to be played in UAE in September

Source:  Associated Press

The remainder of the Indian Premier League will be held in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said overnight.

Kane Williamson is back at Sunrisers Hyderabad for the new IPL season. Source: Getty

IPL, the world’s richest Twenty20 league, was suspended earlier this month in India after some players and team staff returned positive tests for the coronavirus when a bio-secure bubble was breached.

One of those players was Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert, who was forced to remain in India while the rest of the New Zealand contingent left the country.

The Black Cap had to remain in India after contracting the virus while part of the IPL. Source: 1 Sport

Nearly 30 IPL games were held in four Indian cities before the league was shut down.

The BCCI said in a statement that the decision to take the league to UAE was made during a special general meeting of the cricket board and “members unanimously agreed to resume the IPL.”

The cricket board also said since it will be monsoon season in the months of September and October in India, the decision was taken to complete the league in the UAE.

India is also scheduled to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November with UAE as the backup venue lined up by the International Cricket Council.

