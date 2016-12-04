Refreshed Kane Williamson wary of Bangladesh threat

Having returned from his holiday break, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is prepared for a tough series against Bangladesh.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson batting during the third and final match of the New Zealand Black v Australia, Chappell-Hadlee ODI series. Source: Photosport

While several other Black Caps have turned out for their domestic sides in the McDonald's Super Smash, Williamson has been allowed to take some time away from the game, spending time at his Mt Maunganui home.

The Black Caps head into their three match series with Bangladesh on the back of a series whitewash against Australia, Bangladesh meanwhile are enjoying a high in their cricketing history, having beaten England for the first time in a Test match.

What's more, New Zealand's recent record against the tourists doesn't make for good reading, having lost seven of their last eight encounters, something not lost on Williamson.

"They've a very settled side and an experienced one-day unit. They've been getting better and better every year," Williamson told reporters.

The New Zealand skipper was also adamant that his side had to improve after the recent series across the Tasman.

"I suppose when you go away on a tour and get beaten like we did in Aussie there's a number of things you would have liked to have done a little bit better."

"When you're under pressure a lot of the time in those games it's a different prospect from being on the other side of things when things flow a little bit nicer."

It's important we learn from it and become a better side going forward."