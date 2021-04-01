Red-hot Black Cap Devon Conway rockets up ICC's T20 batting ranks

The Black Caps’ man-of-the-moment Devon Conway has continued to rocket up the International Cricket Council’s T20 batting rankings.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Conway has shot to fourth in the T20 ranks to be the highest-rated Black Cap with opener Martin Guptill the only other Kiwi cricketer inside the top 10 five places back in ninth.

For context, Conway was ranked 63 in T20 batting at the start of the year with a rating of 431 but he has since reached 784 points to earn his new rank ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Eoin Morgan.

Englishman Dawid Malan leads the ranks on 892 points ahead of Australian Aaron Finch [830] and Pakistan’s Babar Azam [801].

Conway’s surge has come off the back of some impressive performances in white ball cricket of late including a 92 not out in the series-opening T20 against Bangladesh on Sunday in Hamilton.

Conway has scored 299 runs in his last seven T20s for the Black Caps, averaging 59.8 runs in the impressive spell at a strike rate of 151.

The other big mover in the T20 batting ranks for the Black Caps was hero from Tuesday night’s wet win in Napier Glenn Phillips, who went up 32 spots to 26.

In the bowling, paceman Tim Southee has risen two places to hold seventh. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner remain inside the top 10 with Southee at eighth and 10, respectively.