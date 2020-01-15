Record opening stand sees Australia demolish India in first ODI

David Warner and Aaron Finch have powered Australia to their biggest ODI win in India, flogging the hosts by 10 wickets in the series opener in Mumbai.



Aaron Finch and David Warner celebrate against India Source: Associated Press

Warner and Finch both scored centuries in the largest partnership against India in one-day cricket, as they easily chased down their target of 255 with 12.2 overs to spare.



Warner finished on 128 from 112 balls, while Finch was unbeaten on 110 from 114.



The result kept Australia's unbeaten summer alive, after they cruised through six Twenty20s and five Tests at home. But in a summer of maulings, this was close to the biggest.



After Mitchell Starc took three wickets and Pat Cummins bowled superbly for 2-44, Warner and Finch put on a show in the first of the three ODIs.



It marked just the fifth time in history two Australian openers have both scored centuries in the same game, and the team's first ever 10-wicket win in India.



Finch started the faster of the pair as he put any width away through the offside early, before his opening partner launched a brutal attack on India's bowlers.



Warner hit 17 fours and three sixes in his knock, bringing up his hundred in just 88 balls.



The left-hander was powerful all around the ground, drastically upping the scoring rate from a World Cup last year where he also hit three centuries.



It was his fifth triple-figure score of the summer, with his record across all formats now 1193 runs at 170.42



Meanwhile, it marked the fourth century opening stand between the pair in the past year, after they also tore apart the World Cup.



Finch brought up his century off 107 balls, with 12 of his 13 boundaries coming through the offside while he also whacked Kuldeep Yadav for a massive six back over his head.



Starc had earlier taken 3-56 for the Aussies with the ball, while Cummins was arguably their best bowler as he took the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 75.



Dhawan had lived a charmed life - with chances missed on one, 31 and 55 - before he fell caught at cover as part of a collapse that derailed India's innings.



Adam Zampa (1-53) also got Virat Kohli caught and bowled for 16, as India lost 4-30 after being in a dominant position 1-132 after 27 overs.



It marked the sixth time in Zampa's international career he has removed the Indian superstar - by far his best record against any batsman.

