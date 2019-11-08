Record-breaking England thrash Black Caps to square T20 series

The Black Caps have been outplayed in every department, losing the fourth T20 International against England by 76 runs in Napier.

New Zealand won back-to-back matches in Wellington and Nelson to lead the five-match series 2-1, but England's comprehensive victory today means both sides now head to Auckland for a decider on Sunday.

Captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the Black Caps struck early through Mitchell Santner. Jonny Bairstow was the first man dismissed - caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell.

Bairstow's opening partner, Tom Banton, made a brisk 31 from just 20 balls, before becoming Santner's second wicket, out LBW after a successful review from the Black Caps.

The score precariously poised at 58/2, England would take complete control of the match - the pair of Dawid Malan and captain Eoin Morgan combining to batter the Black Caps out of contention.

The two left handers added a record stand of 182 runs for the third wicket, with no bowler spared from the carnage.

Malan brought up the fastest T20 century by an England batsman, taking just 48 balls with nine fours and six sixes to reach three figures.

That record nearly fell just moments later, with Morgan having the chance to beat his teammate at the other end, before falling for 91 in the final over. England posted 241/3 from their 20 overs, the biggest total in their T20 international history.

Santner was the only Kiwi with respectable figures, taking 2/32 from his four overs.

In response, the Black Caps got off to a bright start, the opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro showing aggressive intent in their huge chase.

The Black Caps openers added 50 for the first wicket from just 4.1 overs, before Guptill became the first to fall, clipping Tom Curran straight to Malan on the edge of the circle.

Tim Seifert came and went, spooning a Chris Jordan slower ball to Curran before rookie spinner Matt Parkinson ripped the heart out of the New Zealand innings.

After being hit for six back over his head by Colin de Grandhomme, Parkinson held his nerve to have the Black Caps batsman caught in the deep for seven, before getting the well set Munro (30) the very next ball.

Ross Taylor would survive the hat-trick attempt, only for Daryl Mitchell to become the third batsmen out within five balls from Parkinson.

Taylor attempted to keep the run rate going, before falling to Pat Brown, again caught on the boundary, New Zealand's chase in tatters at 89/6.

A brief but exciting cameo from Southee only delayed the inevitable, with the Black Caps' captain plundering 39 from 15 balls before becoming Parkinson's fourth wicket of the night. The legspinner finished with 4/47 from his four overs.

Ish Sodhi at least had a reason to smile, hitting Tom Curran out of McLean Park, only to be run out by Jordan for nine.

Trent Boult was the final man out for the Black Caps, clean bowled by Jordan for eight - the Black Caps dismissed for 165.