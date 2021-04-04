Record-breaking Australia down disappointing White Ferns in first ODI

The White Ferns have been convincingly beaten by a record-breaking Australia in the first ODI of the Rose Bowl series at Bay Oval today.

Australia cruised home to a six-wicket victory with 11 and a half overs to spare to break the world record for most ODI wins on the trot - in both women's and men's cricket - with 22.

They surpassed Ricky Ponting's Australian World Cup winning side of 2003, to take the record that will take some breaking.

The White Ferns needed to be electric in the field is they were going to defend their first innings total of 212, but they were made to rue some missed chances, and the bowling was never threatening an Australian team full of confidence.

Opener Alyssa Healy took the Kiwis to the sword early, racing to a near run-a-ball 65 before falling to a sharp caught-and-bowled by Amelia Kerr.

Ellyse Perry (56no) and Ash Gardner (53no) did the rest, combining for 78 to see the Aussies home.

Earlier in the day, the White Ferns had a slow start to their innings before increasing the tempo to set a strong platform of two for 159 from 37 overs.

But when Amelia Kerr fell for 33, the wheels suddenly began to come off.

Katie Martin and top-scorer Lauren Down (90) followed shortly after, and the White Ferns continued to slide, eventually bowled out for 212 with seven balls to spare.

The collapse meant the home side lost eight wickets for just 53 runs, and fell well short of a total they would have wanted.