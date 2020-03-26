'Real pressure is working to save lives' - Kane Williamson pens heartfelt letter to those fighting coronavirus

Kane Williamson has penned a heartfelt open letter to all medical staff working during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking them for their service and showing what dealing with true pressure is.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

In the powerful letter, Williamson calls on New Zealanders to get behind the staff and support them much like the support he and the Black Caps recieve when they take the pitch.

The letter is as follows:

Dear doctors, nurses and caregivers,

Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen.

There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming.

We're so grateful you have our backs.

People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.

Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.

Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.

It's an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.

As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.

In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you.

We will get through this and you are a big reason why.

On behalf of a grateful country, thank you.

Kane Williamson, Blackcaps captain.