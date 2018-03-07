'Rarely will you see a more valiant, match-winning knock' - UK media praise Ross Taylor's Dunedin masterclass

Ross Taylor's heroic innings of 181 not out to seal New Zealand's five wicket win over England in Dunedin yesterday hasn't gone unnoticed, with British media quick to lavish praise on the Black Caps' batsman.

Coming to the crease with the score at 2/2, Taylor established key partnerships with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, bringing up his highest ODI score to level the five match series at two games apiece, setting up a thrilling decider in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Guardian didn't hold back in their appraisal of Taylor's efforts, with the Black Caps ace batting on one leg during the closing stages of the match.

"Rarely will you see a more valiant, match-winning knock than the one played by Ross Taylor," they wrote.

"Of the boxes ticked – a century made in a winning chase, seeing his side over the line, on one leg – the crucial point is a five-wicket victory that squares the series 2-2, with one match to play."

Writing for the Daily Mail, Paul Newman credited Taylor's approach with the bat, with the timeless knock crucial for the Black Caps' chances of salvaging the series.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor. Source: Photosport

"Taylor, batting as well as ever at 33, still had to play out of his skin and, for much of the time, on one leg as he smashed a sensational unbeaten 181," he said.