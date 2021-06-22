Rain washes out fourth day of WTC final between India and NZ

Persistent rain continued to disrupt the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand as the fourth day's play was washed out today.

Play was abandoned on the fourth day of the WTC due to persistent rain. Source: Associated Press

Umpires called off the day's play at 1pm local time as rain continued to fall at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final.

India’s middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday (local time) before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs.