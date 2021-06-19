Rain washes out first day of WTC final between India and NZ

Heavy rain in Southampton washed out the opening day of the world test championship final between India and New Zealand today.

A large screen announces that the play for the day has been abandoned on the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match. Source: Associated Press

Umpires called off the day’s play at 2.45pm local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast.

A reserve day is available if needed with an extra half-hour of play to be added over the next four days. However, the forecast is for more rain tomorrow. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

With the weather seeming to favour pace, India said it wasn't going to change the team is named on yesterday which included spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack.

Fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar said they could still change the team at the toss, but suggested they will stick with two spinners.

"The XI which has been announced is an XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation," Sridhar said.

"It’s an XI which can play and perform on any given surface, in any given weather conditions. The toss is not yet over, so if it (change) needs to be taken, a decision will be taken at the time of the toss."

New Zealand will wait for the toss to reveal its side.

The Black Caps were happy that there was still a chance of a five-day match because of the reserve day.

The International Cricket Council said the reserve day will be used if a result doesn't come by the end of Wednesday.

"The beauty of it is there is day six as well," New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham said.