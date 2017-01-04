Rain threatens to wash out Sydney Test as Australia hold commanding lead

Source:AAP
Play in the third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney has been delayed due to rain.
The covers came off the pitch twice since scheduled start time this morning but they are back on as light rain continues to fall on day three at the SCG.
Pakistan are 2-126 in their first innings with Younis Khan on 64 and Azhar Ali on 58 chasing Australia's 8(dec)-538.
Rain is expected to continue over the next two days, threatening to wash out the Sydney Test for the second-straight year.
sport
