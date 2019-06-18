Rain-plagued Black Caps 'excited to be outdoors' ahead of South Africa World Cup showdown

After nearly two weeks of rain-affected preparation, the Black Caps have finally been able to get some vital outdoor practice in at the Cricket World Cup, ahead of facing South Africa in Birmingham.

With their last scheduled outing against India rained off at Nottingham's Trent Bridge, the Black Caps have travelled to Birmingham in the hope of a hit out against the Proteas.

Speaking to media in Birmingham, batting coach Craig McMillan said that the Black Caps are relishing the chance for some cricket, affected by a bad case of cabin fever since their last game against Afghanistan on June 6.

"I know the guys are very excited to be outdoors today for training," McMillan told media.

"It's been roughly 10 days since we've actually trained outdoors and by the time we play on Wednesday I think it will be 11 days since our last game so it's a longer break than normal, but we've done some quality stuff indoors, so preps been good, but certainly the guys were looking forward to getting outside today."

The Black Caps are no strangers to their next venue - Birmingham's Edgbaston - having faced Australia in the Champions Trophy two years ago, a match that was coincidentally also rained out.

McMillan told media what he's expecting from the Edgbaston wicket.

"This is a Test ground so generally it's a pitch that has pace and bounce and with the pitch being under covers for a number of days you sort of think there might be some help for the fast bowlers in terms of either some lateral movement or some swing so hopefully we get another fine day tomorrow and it gets a bit more time out from under the covers."