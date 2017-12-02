Rain interrupts opening session of inaugural day-night Ashes Test

Rain has interrupted play twice during the opening session of the inaugural day- night Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval with Australia finishing 0-33 after being sent in.



Australia's David Warner, right, plays at and misses a delivery from England's James Anderson during their Ashes test match in Adelaide. Source: Associated Press

England bowled 11.2 overs, failing to create a single chance, before a brief shower forced players from the field.



Play resumed but it was halted by the weather after a further 2.3 overs. Tea has been taken but officials are upbeat the second session will start at 4.10pm local time.



The tourists backed swing kings Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to cause havoc with the pink ball under grey clouds.



Instead a watchful David Warner and Cameron Bancroft left well, with Joe Root calling Chris Woakes into the attack after seven overs.



Root called correctly at Adelaide Oval, as he did at the Gabba, but surprised counterpart Steve Smith with his decision this time around.



"I would have had a bat. It looks like a good wicket. A lot different to what we have seen (in the previous two day-night Tests at Adelaide Oval) ... not as much grass," Smith said at the toss.



"A bit harder on day one.



"Hopefully we can make the most of it ... the new ball might do a bit."



Root, desperate to level the five-Test series after suffering a 10-wicket loss in Brisbane, pointed to "overhead conditions" in explaining why he inserted Australia.



England axed Jake Ball, calling up debutant paceman Craig Overton in his place.



Moeen Ali has a blister on his spinning finger but Root indicated the allrounder should be OK to bowl some overs.

