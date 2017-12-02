 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Rain interrupts opening session of inaugural day-night Ashes Test

share

Source:

AAP

Rain has interrupted play twice during the opening session of the inaugural day- night Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval with Australia finishing 0-33 after being sent in.

Australia's David Warner, right, plays at and misses a delivery from England's James Anderson during their Ashes test match in Adelaide, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia's David Warner, right, plays at and misses a delivery from England's James Anderson during their Ashes test match in Adelaide.

Source: Associated Press

England bowled 11.2 overs, failing to create a single chance, before a brief shower forced players from the field.

Play resumed but it was halted by the weather after a further 2.3 overs. Tea has been taken but officials are upbeat the second session will start at 4.10pm local time.

The tourists backed swing kings Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to cause havoc with the pink ball under grey clouds.

Instead a watchful David Warner and Cameron Bancroft left well, with Joe Root calling Chris Woakes into the attack after seven overs.

Root called correctly at Adelaide Oval, as he did at the Gabba, but surprised counterpart Steve Smith with his decision this time around.

"I would have had a bat. It looks like a good wicket. A lot different to what we have seen (in the previous two day-night Tests at Adelaide Oval) ... not as much grass," Smith said at the toss.

"A bit harder on day one.

"Hopefully we can make the most of it ... the new ball might do a bit."

Root, desperate to level the five-Test series after suffering a 10-wicket loss in Brisbane, pointed to "overhead conditions" in explaining why he inserted Australia.

England axed Jake Ball, calling up debutant paceman Craig Overton in his place.

Moeen Ali has a blister on his spinning finger but Root indicated the allrounder should be OK to bowl some overs.

Smith named an unchanged XI.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

00:30
2
De Grandomme added to a fine day of batting from the Black Caps who took complete control of the Test on Day 2.

Colin de Grandhomme collects maiden ton in smashing fashion, smacks massive sixes in second-fastest Test century in NZ history


3
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

4
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

00:29
5
Adams went 11-for-11 while scoring 27 points againt the Timberwolves, but the Big Kiwi says he still has plenty to work on.

Humble Steven Adams plays down career-high, perfect-scoring performance - 'I messed up a lot!'

00:30
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 