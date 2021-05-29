Rachin Ravindra shows 'real class' in warm-up knock for Black Caps

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell have put the Black Caps selectors on notice following superb performances on the second day of the team's intra-squad match in Southampton overnight.

Rachin Ravindra plays a cover drive during the Black Caps intra-squad match in Southampton. Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old Ravindra scored an unbeaten 60 opening the batting for the Williamson XI, showing his quality up against the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.

He drew praises from his Wellington and Black Caps teammate Tom Blundell, who had the best view of the left-hander's innings from behind the stumps, wicketkeeping for the Latham XI.

"They batted really well, especially Rachin, he showed some real class," Blundell said.

"The man's class, some of those cover drives were pretty nice to watch. He showed pretty good temperament throughout and he looks like he's in pretty good form."

Daryl Mitchell blasted an unbeaten 64 in the second session of the day, taking on rival Colin de Grandhomme as the two battle it out for the allrounder spot in the Test side.

The Williamson XI finished the day 294 for five, in response to the Latham XI's 289 for six on Friday.