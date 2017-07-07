Rachel Priest goes ballistic as White Ferns crush West Indies at women's World Cup

New Zealand have made short work of the West Indies, romping to an eight-wicket win at the women's cricket World Cup which leaves them firmly in the race for a semi-final berth.

The winless Caribbean side were barely in the contest after being dismissed for 150 in 43 overs at the County Ground at Taunton.

White Ferns opener Rachel Priest made no doubt of the outcome by blasting 90 off 55 balls as they coasted to 151-2 in 18.2 overs.

Skipper Suzie Bates was unbeaten on a measured 40 as her team notched the second win from four matches.

They are level with South Africa in fourth place, one point behind England.

With three rounds remaining, those three teams appear to be fighting for the last two semi-final berths, with unbeaten Australia and India both well placed to advance.

New Zealand will be favoured to beat winless Pakistan on Saturday before critical matches against England and India.

Bates was pleased with the form of her bowlers.

Offspinner Leigh Kasperek was handed the new ball against the West Indies and took 3-17 while new ball partner Lea Tahuhu claimed 3-39.