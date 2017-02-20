'It was quite effective!' Jokester Kane Williamson explains magic technique to double-bouncer ball

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson took some time after his side's agonising loss in the first ODI against South Africa to explain one of the more light-hearted moments of the match - his unorthodox but seemingly effective double-bouncer delivery.

The Black Caps batsman has had a surprisingly successful summer so far with ball in hand, claiming six wickets as an offbreak spinner against Bangladesh and Australia heading into last night's match.

He then claimed wicket number seven when he dismissed Proteas opener Hashim Amla in the 15th over for the first wicket of the match.

But just threw balls later, he delivered, perhaps, one the real highlights of his bowling career - a double-bouncer.

"It was quite effective today!" Williamson joked. "I clipped my leg and I didn't want to let go of it.

"But it was a dot ball - that's the main thing!"