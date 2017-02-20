 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


'It was quite effective!' Jokester Kane Williamson explains magic technique to double-bouncer ball

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson took some time after his side's agonising loss in the first ODI against South Africa to explain one of the more light-hearted moments of the match - his unorthodox but seemingly effective double-bouncer delivery.

The Black Caps captain was all smiles as he explained the awkward lead up to the strangest delivery of the first ODI against South Africa.
Source: MYBLACKCAPS

The Black Caps batsman has had a surprisingly successful summer so far with ball in hand, claiming six wickets as an offbreak spinner against Bangladesh and Australia heading into last night's match.

He then claimed wicket number seven when he dismissed Proteas opener Hashim Amla in the 15th over for the first wicket of the match.

But just threw balls later, he delivered, perhaps, one the real highlights of his bowling career - a double-bouncer.

He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.
Source: SKY

"It was quite effective today!" Williamson joked. "I clipped my leg and I didn't want to let go of it.

"But it was a dot ball - that's the main thing!"

The Black Caps and their new bowling weapon will attempt to even the series in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The South African skipper guided his side to a four wicket win in difficult Hamilton conditions on the second to last ball.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:59
1
Naoyuki Oi may not know much English, but his delight at reaching the World Pool Masters quarter-finals was apparent regardless.

Video: 'Congratulations me!' Kooky Japanese pool player gives downright bizarre winner's interview

00:24
2
The Black Caps captain was all smiles as he explained the awkward lead up to the strangest delivery of the first ODI against South Africa.

'It was quite effective!' Jokester Kane Williamson explains magic technique to double-bouncer ball

00:08
3
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:30
4
The Swedish striker continued his fine form of late with a composed finish against second-tier Blackburn after Jose Mourinho sent him out to get the win.

Watch: Superstar turns super sub as Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Man United into FA Cup quarters with late winner off the bench

00:30
5
.

Watch: Wigan winger sends Sharks home empty-handed with sublime World Club Challenge performance

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ