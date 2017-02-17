Proteas' redemption against Black Caps unlikely with forecasted thunderstorms

It may be just a one-off, but skipper Kane Williamson wants the Black Caps to set the tone when they face South Africa in a Twenty20 international in Auckland.

The clash at Eden Park tonight is the prelude to five one-dayers and three Tests between the sides, but forecasted thunderstorms may see the match thrown out.

Still, the Black Caps skipper says his side is prepared to play.

"We want to be hitting the ground running," Williamson said.

"We've been in camp for a wee while now. Every team in the world has been playing huge amounts of cricket and it's nice to come off a little bit of a break."

New Zealand have been unbeaten at home this summer, dispatching Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

But Williamson said it wasn't something the team talked about when those series were in progress, "so there's no reason to talk about it now".

"We know, coming up against South Africa, it's going to be a very tough challenge," he said.

"They're a good side and probably the most experienced side in the world now. We need to focus on what we need to achieve."

One of the talking points in the lead-up has been the selection of 20-year-old newcomer Glenn Phillips to replace the injured Martin Guptill.

The South African-born wicketkeeper-batsman was the leading scorer in the Super Smash, compiling 369 runs for Auckland at an average of 46.12 and a strike-rate of 143.02.

"He played really well in the domestic T20 campagn," Williamson said.