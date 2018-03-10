 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada banned from rest of heated series with Australia hours after heroic effort in second Test

share

Source:

Associated Press

Star South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was banned for the rest of the series against Australia overnight after being found guilty of two charges of misconduct for aggressive wicket celebrations in the second test in Port Elizabeth.

Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.
Source: SuperSport

Rabada's first offense, of intentionally bumping into Australia captain Steve Smith after dismissing him in the first innings, earned the young quick three demerit points and took him over a disciplinary threshold. That led to an automatic two-test ban.

Because of that, Rabada will miss the decisive tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg having won the man-of-the-match award for his 11 wickets in South Africa's series-leveling win in the second match in Port Elizabeth.

The decision by the International Cricket Council was announced just hours after Rabada was the star of the show in the second test at St. George's Park.

"I've let myself down and let the team down," Rabada said. "I have to see it as a learning curve. I'm not happy about it, (but) time moves on."

Rabada contested the first charge, claiming the contact with Smith, who he brushed past as he celebrated the wicket, was unintentional. ICC rules brought in recently are aimed at stopping any physical contact at all between bowlers and batsmen, though, in an attempt to crack down on incidents that might cause flashpoints in games.

Rabada pleaded guilty to the second charge of provoking Australia batsman David Warner when he screamed in Warner's face after dismissing him in the second innings.

The South African team said they were considering whether to appeal Rabada's ban. They have 48 hours to decide on a possible appeal, the team said, although captain Faf du Plessis admitted he was not confident an appeal would be successful.

The punishment for Rabada, one of the most exciting young bowlers in cricket and recently ranked No. 1 in tests, is the latest in a series of disciplinary problems for him over the last 12 months.

The 22-year-old Rabada was banned for one test in England last year, and also received disciplinary demerit points for over-the-top celebrations in games against Sri Lanka and India. Those demerit points added to the points he received for the Smith incident in Port Elizabeth, meaning he reached a threshold and was banned.

"I take no pleasure in seeing a player suspended, particularly a young player of Kagiso's talent, but he has now breached the ICC code of conduct on a number of occasions," match referee Jeff Crowe of New Zealand said.

The decision robs South Africa of their best bowler in a series they has just fought their way back into.

Rabada is one of the most popular cricketers in South Africa, mainly for his major talent but also because he is a young black player in a sport focusing on bringing black players through to the national team to erase the legacy of apartheid.

Rabada does not come from hardship, though. His father is a doctor and his mother a lawyer and he went to a well-known private school in Johannesburg, one of the most expensive in the country.

He represented South Africa at schoolboy level and at under-19, and won the under-19 World Cup in 2014. He was picked for stardom while still a teenager.

Before his punishment was confirmed overnight, Rabada himself appeared to concede that he was likely out of the rest of the series.

"I would love to be playing," Rabada said, but "it doesn't look good."

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh was also found guilty of swearing at Rabada during the fourth day's play and received a demerit point.

Marsh was the fifth player after South Africa's Rabada and Quinton de Kock and Australia's Warner and Nathan Lyon to be found guilty of misconduct in an ill-tempered series that is only halfway through.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

00:29
2
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada banned from rest of heated series with Australia hours after heroic effort in second Test

00:22
3
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist.

Watch: Greek football match suspended after delirious club owner invades pitch with gun

00:32
4
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

5
Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks Women name experienced 18-strong squad for Commonwealth Games

00:39
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

May said Sergei and Yulia Skripal were targeted with a military-grade nerve agent that was manufactured in Russia.


05:20
Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.

Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Sheeran and Moa hit it off on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 