Proteas bowling great views Aussie's ball-tampering saga as a 'cry for help' to balance the game

AAP
Cricket

South African paceman Dale Steyn believes this year's Australian ball-tampering scandal could be viewed as a "cry for help" because the balance between bat and ball in cricket has become so skewed in favour of the batsmen.

Steyn, one of the most prolific wicket-takers of his generation, did not condone the actions of the Cape Town trio but said the incident exposed the need for cricket to change to prevent the loss of the art of reverse swing bowling.

"It's obviously not on, but if you think about it, it's almost like a cry for help. We need to do something," Steyn said in an interview.

"There's so much in favour of batsmen these days. Fields are small, two new balls, powerplays, bats have got bigger than they used to be, the list can go on.

"You bowl a 'no ball' and it's a free hit. But I have never seen a rule change that favours the bowler."

Steyn, who is tied on 421 wickets with Shaun Pollock as South Africa's highest wicket-taker in tests, felt the desperation to get the ball to swing was forcing cricketers to flirt with regulations.

In March, with South Africa already leading by more than 100 in the second innings for the loss of a single wicket on the third day of

the third Test, captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft hatched a plan to tamper with the ball to get that reverse swing.

They paid a heavy price with Bancroft, who was spotted with sandpaper in his hand, suspended for nine months, while Smith

and Warner were stripped of the captaincy and vice captaincy and handed one-year bans.

"It's a big plea and it would be a sad day to see (reverse swing) disappear," Steyn said.

"I grew up watching (Wasim) Akram, I grew up watching Waqar (Younis) and all these geniuses run in and reverse swing the ball.

"And you just don't see it today. What inspiration will other fast bowlers have if they don't have anybody to inspire them to become fast bowlers. You might as well put a bowling machine there and everyone try and become a batter."

The Black Caps batsmen have been training to get used to the speed and reaction time required against Dale Steyn and his fast-bowling cohorts, the best in the business. Source: Photosport
Cricket
The cricketer-turned-politician is likely to need coalition partners to secure power, however.

Pakistan election results under fire after former cricketer Imran Khan's win
Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Justin Langer of Australia after England won the fifth Royal London One-Day International match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on June 24, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)

New coach Justin Langer given more selecting powers after latest Aussie cricket shake-up
Cameron Bancroft of Australia talks to the umpire on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Peter Handscomb continues to deny involvement in ball-tampering scandal, claims questionable vision 'edited'

Watch: West Indies pacer bowls horror delivery straight to second slip

Cricket

West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell has entered the competition for worst delivery of all time in this morning's ODI against Bangladesh with a horror wide.

The left-armed pacer was opening the bowling attack for the Windies but before his first over was done, he somehow managed to fire a wild delivery straight to second slip.

The ball left commentators utterly perplexed.

"Goodness me," one commentator said.

"I have not seen this before."

"Luckily no one was in danger, second slip had to take a simple catch," another commentator added.

The umpire struggled to contain his laughter as he gestured a wide on the ball while the 28-year-old looked to the crease to inspect his foot mark and possibly find an excuse for the delivery.

Things didn't get much better for Cottrell as Bangladesh went on to win the match and series thanks to a century from Tamim Iqbal, who happened to be standing at the non-striker's end when the delivery happened.

Calling Sheldon Cottrell’s full toss against Bangladesh a wide is being generous. Source: FOX Sports Australia
Cricket
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Black Caps star Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting first child

Cricket

Trent Boult and wife Gertie have announced that they're expecting their first child together.

In a post on social media, the pair made the announcement, pictured in front of a set of balloons spelling out the word 'baby', alongside golden retriever, Louie.

"Can't wait to meet the newest member of our family later this year!" the Black Caps star posted.

Wife Gertie posted similar sentiments, writing:

"Can't wait to welcome you to this world Baby B!"

Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting
Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting Source: Instagram/Trent Boult
