'Pretty surreal to be honest' – Black Caps' newest millionaire Trent Boult on his colossal IPL payday

Black Caps - and now Kolkata Knight Riders - bowler Trent Boult is still coming to terms with the staggering $1.04m payday he scored at yesterday's IPL auction.

As 14 of his past and present teammates went unsold, Boult was the highest earning of the Black Caps on offer, being bought for well above the $310,000 he was listed for.

Yet, the 27-year old is still in disbelief at his massive windfall.

"It's pretty surreal to be honest," Boult told 1 NEWS.

"We were just in the car with a couple of the lads following the Twitter feeds.

"To see the name come through with a figure like that is pretty unbelievable."

The result will no doubt come as a surprise for Boult, who played only one game during the 2016 edition of the tournament, subsequently being released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It was frustrating to only play one game last year," Boult said.

"It's the way it goes, with only four overseas players, people have to miss out."

Boult is now considered among the best in the world, rising to number two in the ODI world ranking, and is hoping to carry his form into Indian conditions.

"To be given a figure like that, I'm hoping to make a big impact on the tournament."