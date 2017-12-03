'It was pretty surreal' - Black Caps gloveman Blundell achieves childhood dream with debut ton

As a schoolboy Tom Blundell dreamed of scoring a Test century for New Zealand.

Yesterday morning, in front of family and friends, on his home ground of the Basin Reserve and across the road from his old school Wellington College, he realised that dream with 107 not out and also becoming the first local wicketkeeper to score three figures on debut.

He was responsible for driving the Black Caps on to a massive 520-9 declared.

He was given his chance because of an injury to incumbent BJ Watling.

"It hasn't really sunk in to be honest," he told reporters after the day's play.

"I think maybe after the game it will probably start to sink in but we've still got another couple of days' cricket to be played."

Blundell started the day on 57 and says he wasn't thinking of a century. New Zealand were nine wickets down and tailender Trent Boult was at the other end.

"I was going to go out there and let it play out. But the way Boulty batted he showed some real determination and guts.

"I looked up at the scoreboard and I was 85 and then I was like 'I've got a chance here'. It just worked out really well in the end."

Blundell spent a long time in the 90s but denied he felt nervous.

"I thought they bowled really well to me, actually. They didn't really give me too much to score."

He credited the calmness of tailender Boult (18no), who he put on 78 with for the 10th wicket.

"I am really thankful for the way he batted. He showed some real determination and guts to come out there and face those boys... it was quite cool to bat with him."

Boult suggested he go over the top to reach his century.

"In the end I tried. I shanked one through square leg, luckily I gapped it.

"It was pretty surreal. I always visualised me doing that in the past. To get it was just a relief and I was over the moon really.