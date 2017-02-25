 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'That power game is something we want' - Black Caps impressed by Ross Taylor's T20 resurgence

share

Source:

AAP

The power game that highlighted Ross Taylor's early years as a New Zealand cricketer has re-emerged and earned him a key role in the team for the Twenty20 international tri-series.

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the second One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Seemingly on the outer with the national selectors when it came to the shortest format, Taylor has unleashed three cameos in three T20I knocks for the Black Caps this summer.

The 33-year-old has locked down a place in the middle order, where quick runs are nearly always required.

He blasted 20 off 13 balls against the West Indies in Nelson in his first T20I for 18 months.

That was followed by 22 not out off 13 balls and 25 off 11 in the two T20Is he played against Pakistan.

The last knock came in a losing cause at Mount Maunganui but was memorable for Taylor launching three sixes over mid wicket.

It is a shot that was a trademark of his formative years but had largely been shelved as he became a world-class accumulator in Tests and ODIs.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was delighted to see Taylor opening the shoulders as his team eye a clash with Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

"We've talked to Ross about what we want to see from him in terms of T20," Hesson said.

"That power game is something we really want him to bring out. It's been a good challenge for Ross and he's taken it head on and deserves to be back in the mix.

"We know Ross is a classy player and you add that bit of freedom and ability to take the attack on, it just lengthens our batting and gives us another punch."

Taylor has played 76 T20Is in a 360-game career for New Zealand.

No Kiwi has bettered his tally of 17 centuries in both the Test and ODI international formats.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:14
2
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tiger Woods in disbelief as 'fan' screams support midway through putting for birdie

00:37
3
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

00:30
4
He’s finding his feet in France but TKB's still causing havoc around the ruck.

Watch: Tawera Kerr-Barlow's clever pick-and-go run leads to first try for new French club La Rochelle

02:07
5
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.


00:49
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

Ms Bennett told media today she could "certainly understand those calls for more public funding" for gastric bypass surgery.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.

Jacinda Ardern wanting child poverty bill to 'last beyond' current government as details due for release today

However Bill English is questioning the PM's intentions of a "serious bipartisan effort" on the Child Poverty Reduction Bill.

01:10
John Healy says people drastically underestimate the risks of leaving kids or pets in their car.

Leaving children, pets in hot cars can cause brain damage and leaving windows down a bit doesn't help, AA warns

The warning comes after a Hamilton grandfather last week allegedly left two preschoolers in a hot car while he went to get takeaways.

Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash.

Long delays expected after crash blocks city-bound lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off ramp.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 