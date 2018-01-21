Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

A pigeon got to understand what Big Bash really means after it was drilled by ball in yesterday's match between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG.

The bird was resting just inside the inner circle at backward point when Peter Handscomb drove a ball directly in its direction.

The pigeon had its back to the action resulting in it not seeing the incoming ball which led to it getting hit.

It immediately tried to fly away but eventually succumbed to its injuries and plodded off the field near the boundary with a heavy limp.