 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pigeon got to understand what Big Bash really means after it was drilled by ball in yesterday's match between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the MCG.

The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.
Source: SKY

The bird was resting just inside the inner circle at backward point when Peter Handscomb drove a ball directly in its direction.

The pigeon had its back to the action resulting in it not seeing the incoming ball which led to it getting hit.

It immediately tried to fly away but eventually succumbed to its injuries and plodded off the field near the boundary with a heavy limp.

The Thunder got revenge for the pigeon, beating Handscomb and the Stars by seven wickets.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

00:28
2
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

00:30
3
The gruseome incident happened midway through Everton and West Brom's 1-1 Premier League draw.

West Brom striker reduced to tears after sickening collision leaves Everton's James McCarthy with double fracture in leg

00:17
4
It wasn't the prettiest out, but the Kiwi bowler was happy to take it regardless.

Mitchell McClenaghan all smiles after securing caught-and-bowled in BBL win with dive on tricky high ball

00:28
5
The Kiwi team had a chance to win with 16 seconds left but the English defence wouldn't budge, leading to a 64-57 loss.

Silver Ferns unable to find game-winner in final seconds of regular time, lose to England in extra time

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.


02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

New Zealanders vote overwhelmingly in support of free dental care in 1 NEWS poll

Some suggested a subsidy would also be beneficial.


00:30
Hundreds of gatherings are planned this weekend in the US and in places such as Rome, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

'It's about respect' – Activists worldwide take to the streets for Women's March

Many hope it will spur more women elected to government office.

00:15
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

Pita Taufatofua turned heads in 2016 - he's about to do it again in PyeongChang.

00:49
Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.

Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband over sexual abuse allegations

Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 