Police step up MCG security after Christmas terror plot arrests

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton says people should be reassured and not alarmed by an increased police and security presence for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG this week.



Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Photosport

The boosted security follows the thwarting of an alleged Christmas Day terror plot to stage attacks at St Paul's Cathedral, Flinders Street Station and Federation Square in Melbourne's CBD.



Following a series of raids on Friday on homes in Melbourne's northern suburbs, police charged four men aged in their 20s with planning a terrorist act.



Mr Ashton said in a statement today that recent events "may have left some people a bit shaken".



"However, we want the community to know that we will be at the MCG precinct, across the city, at major transport hubs and at other public spaces across Melbourne.



"This is a great time of year to be in our city and we want people to come out and enjoy it all while feeling safe," Mr Ashton said.



He said police, Melbourne Cricket Club staff and security would work together to keep cricket fans safe throughout the five-day competition with the entire MCG precinct to be heavily patrolled.

