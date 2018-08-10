Police body cam footage shows the moment Kiwi-born English cricketer Ben Stokes is arrested

Bristol Police
Lord's has suffered its first washout in 17 years as rain prevented any play between England and India on day one of the second Test.
Bad weather set in and never cleared, allowing no opportunity even for the toss and announcement of teams to take place.
It was hoped a forecast improvement would come in time to get under way after tea, but the rain continued - and umpires Marais Erasmus and Aleem Dar announced at 4.50pm that there would be no play.
It is the first time a whole Test match day has been lost to the weather at the home of cricket since May 2001, against Pakistan.
The last washout in England was across the capital at The Oval, on day four in the 2013 Ashes.
England lead the five-match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston last weekend.
England cricketer Ben Stokes has told a jury he joined a fracas after hearing two revellers shout homophobic abuse at two gay men in Bristol.
The allrounder, 27, is accused of knocking out two friends, Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali, during an alleged fight in Bristol on September 25.
Stokes, who plays for Durham, is standing trial at Bristol Crown Court jointly accused of affray alongside Ali.
Hale was found not guilty of the same charge by the jury on the direction of the judge.
The cricketer denied claims he mocked two gay men, Kai Barry and William O'Connor, outside the Mbargo nightclub and flicked a cigarette butt at them.
He insisted he had instead stepped in to protect Barry and O'Connor after hearing Hale and Ali, who had a glass beer bottle, shout homophobic abuse at them.
"Mr Hale and Mr Ali were shouting homophobic comments towards these two and in return Mr O'Connor and Mr Barry were going back to them," Stokes told the jury.
"They weren't obviously going to let them say what they were saying. I stepped in. [I said] 'You shouldn't take the piss because they are gay'.
"I was told by Mr Ali along the lines of 'Shut the f*** up or I will bottle you'.
"As soon as I see Mr Ali swing the bottle at someone and physically hit them with it, that's when I took the decision that I needed to get involved.
The court heard Stokes was in Bristol at the time of the incident, having played a one-day international against the West Indies.
Under direction from his barrister, Gordon Cole QC, Stokes held up his hands and showed the jury injuries sustained from playing his sport.
The cricketer said he consumed about three or four pints of lager and five or six vodka and lemonades on the evening.
However, they were refused entry by door supervisor Andrew Cunningham as it was after 2am.
Stokes said the cricketers offered Cunningham around PS60 or PS70 ($104 or $120) to get them into the club, which was turned down.
"I said to him 'Come on mate, I've got shit tattoos as well, let us back in'," he told the court.
"I am constantly getting told by teammates and by who I play with that I have got shit tattoos."
He denied making a V-sign to Cunningham, calling him a c*** or mentioning his four gold front teeth.