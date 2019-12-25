'Play his natural game' – Black Caps confident on Tom Blundell as Boxing Day opener

The Black Caps are confident in the ability of Tom Blundell as a makeshift opening batsman, named at the top of the order for the Boxing Day Test with Australia in Melbourne.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After a run of low scores across multiples series, Jeet Raval has been axed by the Black Caps following two failures with the bat in Perth.

However, with no natural batsman in the squad to replace him, back-up wicketkeeper Blundell will step in to partner Tom Latham at the top of the order.

Blundell's status as a specialist batsman somewhat insecure, averaging just over 37 with the bat in First-class cricket, is at least mitigated by his strong showing in his two previous Test matches, including 107 not out on debut in 2017.

Speaking to media in Melbourne though, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says that the team are putting their faith in Blundell to get the job done.

"He's a positive player, and at the same time a smart cricketer," Williamson said.

"It's just trying to adapt to the conditions that are in front of you, and important that he goes out [and] looks to play his natural game in the role that he has.

"[He's] been a good player for a very long period of time, a very mature head - not in terms of the amount of international cricket he's played, but he's played a lot of first-class cricket.

"In white ball cricket, in red ball cricket, he's batted right throughout the order. It's a really exciting opportunity for him to come in at the top of the order, and I know he's very much looking forward to it."