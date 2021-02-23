TODAY |

The Play: Grant Elliot breaks down Devon Conway's '360 degree' batting style

Source:  1 NEWS

If you're desperate to get to the top of the batting stats on CricHQ, Former Black Caps star Grant Elliot has broken down Devon Conway’s latest masterclass to give aspiring cricketers that chance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Black Cap gives aspiring cricketers the low down on what makes Conway so good. Source: 1 NEWS

Conway scored an unbeaten 99 of 59 ball last night to help the Black Caps to a big 53-run T20 victory over Australia.

Elliot believes it’s Conway’s controlled approach to the sometimes-chaotic short format that has made him so successful so far.

"He can access any area of the field. He's what we call a 360 degree player,” Elliot says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Conway continues to push his case to be picked for all formats of international cricket. Source: 1 NEWS

“So even when there's pace on the ball, depending on where the field is, that's how he walks around the crease and manouevres it where he wants to play it."

Watch the video above to get a full break down from Elliot.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
All Blacks hold back tears in emotional Super Rugby promotion - 'Changed my life'
2
Watch: KO of the year contender leaves boxer face down on the canvas
3
From club player-coach to Black Caps sensation: The radical rise of Devon Conway
4
Watch: Glenn Maxwell cops plenty from Christchurch crowd after 'fundamental' boundary blunder
5
Peter Burling: Luna Rossa took 'easy' route to America's Cup
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:29

Watch: Glenn Maxwell cops plenty from Christchurch crowd after 'fundamental' boundary blunder
01:45

College cricketers left starstruck after rubbing shoulders with idols

Former Black Caps warn Kyle Jamieson of IPL pressures after massive pay day
00:39

Scott Robertson gives cheeky reaction to Kyle Jamieson's big payday