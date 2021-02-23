The Play: Grant Elliot breaks down Devon Conway's '360 degree' batting style

If you're desperate to get to the top of the batting stats on CricHQ, Former Black Caps star Grant Elliot has broken down Devon Conway’s latest masterclass to give aspiring cricketers that chance.

Conway scored an unbeaten 99 of 59 ball last night to help the Black Caps to a big 53-run T20 victory over Australia.

Elliot believes it’s Conway’s controlled approach to the sometimes-chaotic short format that has made him so successful so far.

"He can access any area of the field. He's what we call a 360 degree player,” Elliot says.

“So even when there's pace on the ball, depending on where the field is, that's how he walks around the crease and manouevres it where he wants to play it."