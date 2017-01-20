 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Classy allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has struck three times in rapid succession to haul Bangladesh firmly back into the second Test against New Zealand.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.
Source: SKY

The hosts were stuttering at 7-260 in their first innings on Saturday when rain ended play 50 minutes early on day two at Hagley Oval, with Bangladesh have posted a total of 289.

The Black Caps were poised to forge a decent lead after reaching 4-252 before Shakib's scooting left-arm spin (3-32) tore through the middle order in the space of nine balls.

His flat, quick deliveries which barely turned were enough to trap Mitchell Santner for 29 and bowl BJ Watling (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0).

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
Source: SKY

Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 56 and Tim Southee was not out four when drizzle turned into steady rain.

The forecast is for more wet weather on Sunday, possibly halting the visitors' momentum which had swung their way on a topsy-turvy second day.

Batting conditions were never comfortable for New Zealand in largely overcast conditions, with their score propped up by half-centuries to opener Tom Latham (68), Ross Taylor (77) and Nicholls.

Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.
Source: SKY

Latham and Taylor put on 106 for the third wicket after Jeet Raval (16) and Kane Williamson (2) both departed in the 15th over, the first from seamer Kamrul Islam (2-48).

Latham survived a thundering blow to the helmet from Rubel Hossain pre-lunch but his departure, providing a second catch to debutant wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, was followed soon afterwards by Taylor's.

Taylor became the third Kiwi Test player to pass 6000 runs but he failed to reach another milestone when falling short of a 17th Test century.

Notching three figures would have lifted the 32-year-old level with his late mentor Martin Crowe for the most New Zealand Test tons.

Offspinner Mehedi Hasan struggled when surprisingly given the new ball but returned to remove the aggressive Taylor, ending a 103-ball cameo.

The former captain was caught at short midwicket by substitute fielder Taijul Islam, with the dismissal confirmed by third umpire Marais Erasmus after uncertainty over whether the shot was a bump ball.

The Black Caps will turn to Nicholls to help them overhaul the 29-run deficit when play resumes.

The left-hander's Test place had been under question following a series of low scores and he was fortunate to be there at stumps following several streaky offerings.

New Zealand won the first Test of the two-match series in Wellington by seven wickets.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

2

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

3
England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: The sporting world lacks leaders, NZ are going through it right now

01:46
4
The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

00:29
5
Import Kevin Dillard and Kirk Penny led the way as the Breakers kept their NBL playoff hopes alive.

Hawks coach fuming with new Breakers star Dillard: 'He was talking s*** - that guy's gotta learn some damn manners!'

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ