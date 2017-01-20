Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

Classy allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has struck three times in rapid succession to haul Bangladesh firmly back into the second Test against New Zealand.

The hosts were stuttering at 7-260 in their first innings on Saturday when rain ended play 50 minutes early on day two at Hagley Oval, with Bangladesh have posted a total of 289.

The Black Caps were poised to forge a decent lead after reaching 4-252 before Shakib's scooting left-arm spin (3-32) tore through the middle order in the space of nine balls.

His flat, quick deliveries which barely turned were enough to trap Mitchell Santner for 29 and bowl BJ Watling (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0).

Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 56 and Tim Southee was not out four when drizzle turned into steady rain.

The forecast is for more wet weather on Sunday, possibly halting the visitors' momentum which had swung their way on a topsy-turvy second day.

Batting conditions were never comfortable for New Zealand in largely overcast conditions, with their score propped up by half-centuries to opener Tom Latham (68), Ross Taylor (77) and Nicholls.

Latham and Taylor put on 106 for the third wicket after Jeet Raval (16) and Kane Williamson (2) both departed in the 15th over, the first from seamer Kamrul Islam (2-48).

Latham survived a thundering blow to the helmet from Rubel Hossain pre-lunch but his departure, providing a second catch to debutant wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, was followed soon afterwards by Taylor's.

Taylor became the third Kiwi Test player to pass 6000 runs but he failed to reach another milestone when falling short of a 17th Test century.

Notching three figures would have lifted the 32-year-old level with his late mentor Martin Crowe for the most New Zealand Test tons.

Offspinner Mehedi Hasan struggled when surprisingly given the new ball but returned to remove the aggressive Taylor, ending a 103-ball cameo.

The former captain was caught at short midwicket by substitute fielder Taijul Islam, with the dismissal confirmed by third umpire Marais Erasmus after uncertainty over whether the shot was a bump ball.

The Black Caps will turn to Nicholls to help them overhaul the 29-run deficit when play resumes.

The left-hander's Test place had been under question following a series of low scores and he was fortunate to be there at stumps following several streaky offerings.