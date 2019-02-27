TODAY |

Pitch Preview: Seddon Park groundsman aiming for 'bit of bounce' for Black Caps' first Test with Bangladesh

The Black Caps and Bangladesh can expect a bit of bounce from Seddon Park's green pitch for the first Test, according to head groundsman Karl Johnson.

Johnson told 1 NEWS the pitch will be using Patumahoe clay for the five-day fixture which starts tomorrow, meaning pace bowlers will be happy with the surface.

"I'm hoping to produce a wicket that has a bit of bounce in it, to be honest," Johnson said.

"Traditionally, our pitches in New Zealand don't break up but I think there will be a bit of bounce in it."

Johnson said the Patumahoe clay offers a bit more life than Waikari - the alternative.

"We want ot try and produce a wicket that looks after the fast bowlers, the spin bowlers and hopefully the batters too.

"I think there will be a wee bit more pace, a wee bit more bounce than traditionally on a Waikari as well."

Tomorrow's Test in Hamilton starts at 11am.

Karl Johnson says he hopes using Patumahoe clay this year will provide some life. Source: 1 NEWS
