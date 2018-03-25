 

Peter Handscomb continues to deny involvement in ball-tampering scandal, claims questionable vision 'edited'

AAP
Cricket

Peter Handscomb has denied playing any part in the Australian cricket team's ball-tampering scandal.

He insists vision of him appearing to run a message out to Cameron Bancroft has been drastically "edited".

Video of the incident appears to show coach Darren Lehmann using a walkie-talkie to contact 12th man Handscomb after noticing Cameron Bancroft's attempt to scuff the ball with sandpaper during the Cape Town Test in March.

Handscomb then appears to run a message out to Bancroft, widely alleged at the time to be from Lehmann.

But speaking publicly for the first time since the incident - which culminated in lengthy bans for Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for their roles in the controversy - the batsman says it's not as it seems.

"It's actually amazing how much the media edited it, it shows me on the walkie- talkie then running out talking to Cam," he told reporters today.

Handscomb says his walkie-talkie conversation with Lehmann was more than 20 minutes before he came onto the field, which he only did when another player had to use the bathroom.

"I get put into a catching position next to Cam ... and literally was just trying to have a joke with him, there was nothing else mate - so all this build up about me trying to do something there was just, it wasn't there," he said.

Handscomb was reluctant to elaborate on the details of the conversation he had with Lehmann on the walkie-talkie, saying it had already been well documented.

Speaking before next month's Australia A tour of India, Handscomb said the squad was trying to move on from the scandal.

"Obviously it wasn't a great time but that's gone now, we've got to deal with what we've got and we've got some amazing players still on the squad," he said.

Cameron Bancroft of Australia talks to the umpire on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
The umpires speak to Cameron Bancroft (left), who admitted cheating, while his captain Steve Smith watches on. Source: Associated Press
Cricket
Australia's David Warner, is seated on the team bus after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

David Warner's Australian comeback 'just a little stepping stone' after ball tampering scandal
1 NEWS

Joe Root guides England to series win over India, clinches century off last ball in third ODI
1 NEWS

Watch: Chris Gayle winds back the years, takes utterly brilliant slips catch - 'absolutely ridiculous!'
1 NEWS Sport reporter gives his thought as the aftermath of the Australian cricket cheating continues.

Australian broadcaster says stump mics 'wouldn't be appropriate' despite sledging crackdown

Suspended Aussie Steve Smith to play in Caribbean Premier League

AAP
Cricket

Suspended Australian Test batsman Steve Smith has continued to be a T20 player- for-hire, announcing that he'll turn out for the Barbados Tridents in this year's Carribean Premier League.

It comes after he turned out for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada league last month.

Smith is currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal which rocked the game in March and also led to suspensions for David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

But the ban does not apply to overseas T20 tournaments and Smith is taking advantage of that to keep himself match-fit.

Smith comes into the Tridents squad to replace Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, who is no longer available for the tournament.

"In Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup," said coach Robin Singh.

"As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents."

Smith will get his first taste of the competition when the Tridents get their season underway with an away trip to the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 12.

Steve Smith (Australia) - Photo SMPIMAGES.COM / newscorpaustralia.com - Action from the 1st Test of the 2017 / 2018 Magellan Ashes Cricket series between Australia v England played at the Gabba, Brisbane Australia.
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. Source: Photosport
Cricket
Cricket

Central Stags left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been named in the Black Caps' squad for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Patel, 29, was named Domestic Player of the Year last season after the Stags won the Plunket Shield title.

He took 48 wickets at 21.52 in that campaign. 

The left-arm spinner replaces Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Black Caps selectors Gavin Larsen and Mike Hesson announced the Test, ODI, T20 and NZ A teams which will tour the UAE in mid-October.

"Ajaz has deserved his inclusion on the sheer weight of his domestic first-class form over the past couple of summers,” said Larsen.

"With Mitch Santner not fully recovered yet from his knee surgery, it’s nice to have both wrist (Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi) and finger (Patel) spin options, given the likely conditions in the UAE.”

The Black Caps have also included a second wicket-keeper in Tom Blundell alongside BJ Watling in the Test squad.

BLACKCAPS ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling.

BLACKCAPS Test Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

NZ A Squad

Corey Anderson, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Logan van Beek, George Worker, Will Young, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Ajaz Patel, Plunket Shield domestic cricket. Auckland Aces v Central Stags, Day 4. Colin Maiden Park, Auckland. 28 February 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz
Central Districts left-arm spin bowler Ajaz Patel in action against Auckland in the Plunket Shield domestic cricket match. Source: Photosport
Cricket