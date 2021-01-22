TODAY |

Peter Fulton bludgeons five sixes in a row off Kaylum Boshier in Black Clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Black Cap batsman Peter Fulton has tee'd off in the mid stages of the first innings of the Black Clash at Hagley Oval today, bludgeoning five sixes in a row off the bowling of Chiefs loose-forward Kaylum Boshier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two-metre Peter gave Boshier’s bowling no respect at Hagley Oval. Source: 1 Sport

Opening the innings, Fulton started slow however the tenth over saw the two-metre tall behemoth increase his run-rate dramatically.

With a dot ball to open the over, Boshier was off to a good start before Fulton unleashed the very next delivery with a series of massive cow corner slogs.

Three of Fulton's sixes were dispatched over the mid-wicket boundary and one down the ground.

The Taranaki flanker would get his revenge in the 15th over however, after Fulton attempted a lofted flick off the pads toward midwicket, ending up in the hands of a diving Boshier at deep midwicket.

Fulton ended his innings with 80 off 51 balls, featuring seven sixes and four fours.

Walking off the field reflecting on his monstrous over, Fulton revealed to 1 NEWS’ Guy Heveldt that he in-fact coached Boshier during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

“Kaylum was the New Zealand Under-19 captain when I was coaching the team, so I though I couldn't go lightly on him,” he said.

“He’s a former cricketer so he knows what he’s doing,” he added.

Cricket
All Blacks
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Israel Dagg takes a screamer of a catch off his own bowling in Black Clash
2
Aussie cricketer says he'd rather travel as reserve for South Africa Test series than play Black Caps in T20s
3
Peter Fulton bludgeons five sixes in a row off Kaylum Boshier in Black Clash
4
Weight juggle behind Storm star Brandon Smith's decision to chase full-time No.9 role
5
Road to Lord's: How Black Caps can make World Test Championship final
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Beleaguered Australia captain Tim Paine vows to keep leading team, despite India horror show
02:09

Watch: Stalwart of Wellington cricket scene celebrates 80th birthday out on the pitch

India jubilant after winning Test series against Australia in record Gabba chase

India reach 83-1 at lunch on final day of series-deciding Test against Aussies, chasing 245 more runs to win