Peter Fulton bludgeons five sixes in a row off Kaylum Boshier in Black Clash

Former Black Cap batsman Peter Fulton has tee'd off in the mid stages of the first innings of the Black Clash at Hagley Oval today, bludgeoning five sixes in a row off the bowling of Chiefs loose-forward Kaylum Boshier.

Opening the innings, Fulton started slow however the tenth over saw the two-metre tall behemoth increase his run-rate dramatically.

With a dot ball to open the over, Boshier was off to a good start before Fulton unleashed the very next delivery with a series of massive cow corner slogs.

Three of Fulton's sixes were dispatched over the mid-wicket boundary and one down the ground.

The Taranaki flanker would get his revenge in the 15th over however, after Fulton attempted a lofted flick off the pads toward midwicket, ending up in the hands of a diving Boshier at deep midwicket.

Fulton ended his innings with 80 off 51 balls, featuring seven sixes and four fours.

Walking off the field reflecting on his monstrous over, Fulton revealed to 1 NEWS’ Guy Heveldt that he in-fact coached Boshier during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

“Kaylum was the New Zealand Under-19 captain when I was coaching the team, so I though I couldn't go lightly on him,” he said.