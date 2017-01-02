 

Perth Scorchers leave Sydney Thunder's Big Bash title defence in tatters

Defending Big Bash League champions the Sydney Thunder have slumped to a fourth straight loss with the Perth Scorchers cruising to a 50-run win at the WACA Ground last night.

The Australian Test reject found some form, scoring 44 not out in his side’s 50 run win over the Sydney Thunder.
The only downside for the Scorchers was a hamstring injury to captain Adam Voges which continues his summer to forget.

Thunder skipper Shane Watson won the toss and elected to bowl with the Scorchers making 4-177 from 20 overs.

Needing 178 appeared a tall order for the Thunder. It soon became impossible at 6-50 in the 11th over with Kurtis Patterson (11), Watson (3), Eoin Morgan (8), Ben Rohrer (15) and Andre Russell (6) all gone.

The Thunder made 8-127 giving the Scorchers the 50-run victory. The only shining light was Pat Cummins' 39 from 26 balls before he was spectacularly run out by Scorchers wicket-keeper Sam Whiteman.

The Thunder have lost all four matches this season meaning their finals hopes are hanging by a thread. The Scorchers have won three of four.

Ian Bell (45 from 38), Michael Klinger (38 from 32), Mitch Marsh (44 from 27) and Ashton Turner (20 from 11) did well with the bat for the Scorchers.

David Willey (2-21), AJ Tye (1-16) and Mitchell Johnson (1-30) delivered with the ball while Turner also claimed 1-17 and took three catches.

After losing Shaun Marsh for four in the opening over, Klinger and Bell came together for an 85-run stand to set things up for Perth. Bell hit two sixes in one Fawad Ahmed over before Mitch Marsh and Turner took over.

Both hit a six each in an 18-run over off McKay in the 18th of the innings as the Scorchers took 57 off the last five to make 4-177. Off-spinner Chris Green took 1-21 for the Thunder and Cummins 1-28.

The Thunder chase started well enough with 16 from the first 15 balls before Willey claimed both openers Ryan Gibson (3) and Patterson in the space of three deliveries.

Watson fell on the last ball of the fourth over by Jhye Richardson skying an attempted pull shot. The score was 3-19 before Morgan and Rohrer briefly steadied.

Both fell in quick succession but Russell remained Sydney's lone hope before hitting Johnson straight up in the air leaving his team 6-50. Cummins and Jay Lenton (16) provided some respectability for the Thunder but they never threatened in the run chase.

