Pat Cummins makes crucial breakthrough before tea, delivers cracking ball to remove England's Mark Stoneman

A dropped catch, 95-minute rain delay and 125-run partnership have frustrated Australia at the Gabba, where England have reached 128-2 at tea on day one of the Ashes opener.

Australia's fast bowler Cummins dismissed Stoneman with England reaching 128/2 at tea on day one of the Ashes opener.
Source: SKY

Pat Cummins removed Mark Stoneman for 53 in the final over before tea, kissing the top of middle stump with a cracking delivery to bring Joe Root to the middle.

The first Test remains in the balance but the hosts will be cursing the chance put down by recalled keeper Tim Paine. James Vince had been on 68 and struggling to read Nathan Lyon's offspin.

Vince was 72 not out at tea.

Steve Smith lost the toss then spoke of how Australia's pace attack, having dominated discussion in the lead-up to the five-Test series, could make life hard for the batsmen with the help of an overcast sky plus a green-tinged pitch.

Mitchell Starc struck in his second over and delighted in the dismissal of former skipper Alastair Cook, out edging for two.

The hosts then met major resistance from Stoneman and Vince, who had been billed as some of the weakest links in England's unsettled order, plus a downpour that started during today's meal break.

Stoneman and Vince largely handled Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with ease on a Gabba wicket that offered limited bounce.

Starc struck in the second over but England manged to reach 59/1 at lunch at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

One notable exception came when Starc unleashed the series' first genuine bouncer during his third over, with Vince far from convincing in his attempt to evade it.

It prompted the fired-up spearhead to deliver a spray but Vince regained composure, stroking a couple of textbook cover drives.

Smith threw the ball to Lyon after 17 overs. The spinner was arguably Australia's most-potent threat throughout the innings, extracting good turn and finding the edge of Vince and Stoneman's bats.

