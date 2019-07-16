TODAY |

Parade for Black Caps unlikely, but a 'welcome back' on the cards - PM

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Politics
Auckland

New Zealand is set to have a chance to say "welcome back and we’re proud" of the Black Caps, after the Cricket World Cup final against England, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Ms Ardern, discussing the game on TVNZ1's Breakfast, said she had talked about a 'heroes welcome' with Auckland mayor Phil Goff, but was waiting to hear what the team’s plan was.

"This is more about giving Kiwis the chance of welcoming them home.

"I don't think there's thoughts here of parades but just a chance for people to say welcome back and we’re proud of you."

She said it was now about finding a time that worked best for the Black Caps. 

Ms Ardern said she felt "incredibly proud of the team" despite the loss.

"They did a magnificent job."

England were crowned champions this week after the two sides couldn't be separated following 50 overs of play - where they both scored 241 runs - and a super over where both sides scored 15.

The Black Caps missed out on their first world title due to a rule which states if teams are still tied after the super over, the team with the most boundaries is the winner. England won in that area comfortably.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said she is waiting to hear when works best for the team after their performance at the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
2
Jacinda Ardern said she is waiting to hear when works best for the team after their performance at the Cricket World Cup.
Parade for Black Caps unlikely, but a 'welcome back' on the cards - PM
3
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
4
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
5
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
04:05
"I would always like to move faster, always," when asked by Jack Tame if the Government were working fast enough in response to climate change.

James Shaw 'frustrated and making progress' on climate change action

With four properties under contract, the Omokoroa project is the fastest-selling development on record.

National's KiwiBuild complaint taken up by Auditor-General's office

Concerns lack of post boxes leaving those in poor communities unable to vote in local elections
06:07
The Labour MP, partner Tim Smith and surrogate Natasha Dalziel speak to Seven Sharp about the hoops and hurdles they had to overcome.

'I’m in a position where I can talk to some friends' - MP and new dad Tāmati Coffey on updating surrogacy laws