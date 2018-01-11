 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Pakistan's batting coach concedes side is 'apprehensive' against Black Caps

share

Source:

NZN

Pakistan have been "apprehensive" in New Zealand and paid the price for it, concedes batting coach Grant Flower.

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

The tourists are 3-0 down in the five-match one-day international series and dwelling on a dreadful display in the third match in Dunedin on Saturday when skittled for 74 in a 183-run drubbing.

At one point they were 32-8 and staring at the lowest score in the ODI history (35).

It was sparked by another top-order meltdown against the pressure of new ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Former Zimbabwe international opener Flower says a change of attitude will be taken into the final matches in Hamilton on Tuesday and Wellington three days later.

He expects something similar to the aggression shown by Black Caps openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, which has laid the foundation of good scoring.

"To be honest, it's apprehension and getting caught on the crease with guys' lack of foot movement," Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

"The better way is trying to be more positive and try and take on the bowling a bit more. I think if you get a few shots away and take the challenge to the bowlers, then all of a sudden they have to think of their lengths a bit."

Flower said Boult and Southee were proven performers in New Zealand conditions but, like any bowler, can be hit off their stride.

"The guys are good enough to adapt, but at this stage we haven't been good enough, or smart enough. In the first 10 overs so far, we've been blown away," he said.

"But you don't want to get too technical, you want to keep trying to be positive. Sometimes too much advice is not the right way to go."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


00:52
2
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Anthony Joshua says he's lost respect for Joseph Parker due to build-up comments

00:30
3
Liverpool's manager let loose with the profanities on live US TV after stopping Manchester City's unbeaten run this EPL season.

'What the f*** was that?' – Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp delirious after Man City win, drops F-bomb on live TV

00:30
4
Roy scored 180 runs - the highest ever ODI score by an English batsman - as his side chased down Australia's target of 305.

Steve Smith: We could learn a thing or two from England's eccentric ODI style

5

Thirty New Zealand cricketers chasing big money IPL deals

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.


TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 