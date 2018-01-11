Pakistan's batting coach concedes side is 'apprehensive' against Black Caps

Pakistan have been "apprehensive" in New Zealand and paid the price for it, concedes batting coach Grant Flower.

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The tourists are 3-0 down in the five-match one-day international series and dwelling on a dreadful display in the third match in Dunedin on Saturday when skittled for 74 in a 183-run drubbing.

At one point they were 32-8 and staring at the lowest score in the ODI history (35).

It was sparked by another top-order meltdown against the pressure of new ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Former Zimbabwe international opener Flower says a change of attitude will be taken into the final matches in Hamilton on Tuesday and Wellington three days later.

He expects something similar to the aggression shown by Black Caps openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, which has laid the foundation of good scoring.

"To be honest, it's apprehension and getting caught on the crease with guys' lack of foot movement," Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

"The better way is trying to be more positive and try and take on the bowling a bit more. I think if you get a few shots away and take the challenge to the bowlers, then all of a sudden they have to think of their lengths a bit."

Flower said Boult and Southee were proven performers in New Zealand conditions but, like any bowler, can be hit off their stride.

"The guys are good enough to adapt, but at this stage we haven't been good enough, or smart enough. In the first 10 overs so far, we've been blown away," he said.