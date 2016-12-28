Pakistan's Azhar Ali seeks to frustrate Australia at SCG

Azhar Ali's imposing presence at the crease looms as one of the biggest roadblocks to Australia completing a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan at the SCG on Saturday.

Pakistan's Azhar Ali. Source: Photosport

Azhar is 11 not out, with the tourists to resume at 1-55 on day five after being set a target of 465 in Sydney.

The right-hander, who produced a masterful unbeaten double-ton in Melbourne, has already set a Pakistani record for most runs in a Test series against Australia.

Azhar will be keen to add to that tally of 406 on Saturday, with paceman Josh Hazlewood admitting Australia have almost run out of ideas regarding how to dismiss him.

"Azhar Ali is quite tough to get out, so I guess it's trying something new and trying to ruffle a few feathers here and there and see if that works," Hazlewood said, when asked why he was so chirpy in Friday's final session.

"You try and pick your moments .. he's batting pretty well."

Showers washed out the morning session on days three and four of the dead rubber. More wet weather is expected on Saturday.

Younis Khan, who finished 175 not out in Pakistan's first innings at the SCG, has not given up hope of victory.

"We want to finish this Test series on a good note. It would be better for us if we showed some fight," Younis said.