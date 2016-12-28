 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Pakistan's Azhar Ali seeks to frustrate Australia at SCG

share

Source:

AAP

Azhar Ali's imposing presence at the crease looms as one of the biggest roadblocks to Australia completing a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan at the SCG on Saturday.

2016-12-28T00:00:00.000+13:00

Pakistan's Azhar Ali.

Source: Photosport

Azhar is 11 not out, with the tourists to resume at 1-55 on day five after being set a target of 465 in Sydney.

The right-hander, who produced a masterful unbeaten double-ton in Melbourne, has already set a Pakistani record for most runs in a Test series against Australia.

Azhar will be keen to add to that tally of 406 on Saturday, with paceman Josh Hazlewood admitting Australia have almost run out of ideas regarding how to dismiss him.

"Azhar Ali is quite tough to get out, so I guess it's trying something new and trying to ruffle a few feathers here and there and see if that works," Hazlewood said, when asked why he was so chirpy in Friday's final session.

"You try and pick your moments .. he's batting pretty well."

Showers washed out the morning session on days three and four of the dead rubber. More wet weather is expected on Saturday.

Younis Khan, who finished 175 not out in Pakistan's first innings at the SCG, has not given up hope of victory.

"We want to finish this Test series on a good note. It would be better for us if we showed some fight," Younis said.

"It's not going to be easy - a fifth day of a Test match in Sydney."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Bruce, 25, scored an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls helping NZ to a 47-run win over Bangladesh in their second T20 match.

Rookie Black Caps batsman Tom Bruce shows he's got the goods, scoring impressive half ton

00:29
2
Talented teen Ana Konjuh produces a mix of power and precision to win this entertaining rally during her ASB Classic semifinal against Julia Goerges.

Rising star Konjuh slams her way into ASB Classic final

00:30
3
The Taipans have moved off from the bottom of the NBL ladder after beating the Breakers 65-63.

Cairns Taipans edge Breakers, move out of bottom place in NBL

00:25
4
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

02:09
5
A mesmerising 28 run over from the 29-year-old spearheaded the team’s efforts as they went on to win by 45 runs.

Colin Munro's cracking century guides Black Caps to convincing T20 series win over Bangladesh

00:32
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ