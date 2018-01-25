Pakistan thump Black Caps in second T20 match, snap NZ's winning streak to level series

The Black Caps have lost their first home match of the summer, going down by 48 runs to a resurgent Pakistan in Auckland.

In a defeat ending their record 13-match unbeaten streak in all formats, the Kiwis were comprehensively outplayed on Thursday in every aspect.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan amassed 4-201 in their 20 overs, before bowling New Zealand out for 153 in 18.3 overs.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. Source: Photosport

Everything went wrong at once for the Caps.

Despite his destructive form to date on Kiwi soil, big-hitting opener Colin Munro was dismissed for one, trapped lbw by Mohammad Amir.

Captain and talisman Kane Williamson duly followed for a golden duck, wafting a Rumman Raees ball directly to Haris Sohail at short leg, before a masterful piece of fielding from Sohail put Tom Bruce back in the pavilion for 11.

At 3-47, New Zealand were in serious trouble and needed a massive fifth-wicket stand from Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips to stand a chance of victory.

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Source: Photosport

Yet both lost their wickets cheaply, with Guptill edging Shadab Khan to Umar Amin for 26 and Sohail catching Phillips from a Faheem Ashraf ball for five.

And when the in-form Colin de Grandhomme was stumped for 10, the match was all but over - despite valiant Mitch Santner and Ben Wheeler efforts.

The two specialist bowlers put on a 54-run seventh-wicket stand until Wheeler fell for 30 and the tail didn't wag.

With New Zealand winning the first T20 by seven wickets, the series is level at 1-1 and will be settled in this weekend's third T20 in Tauranga.

The Kiwi batting performance was in stark contrast to the ease with which Pakistan's batsmen took advantage of the Eden Park wicket.

Opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad put on a lightning-fast 94-run stand, with Trent Boult and Seth Rance powerless to halt their stroke play.

Even when they were removed - Zaman by de Grandhomme for 50 and Shehzad by Rance for 44 - the pain showed no signs of abating.