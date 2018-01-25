Pakistan smash big T20 total against Black Caps in Auckland

Pakistan are on track for a maiden cricketing victory this summer against New Zealand, scoring 201-4 in their second Twenty20 clash in Auckland.

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Source: Photosport

Opting to bat first, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed made a wise call.

His batsmen relished the chance to play on the batsman-friendly Eden Park turf, thrashing New Zealand's pace and spin bowlers from pillar to post.

Opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad put on a lightning-fast 94-run stand, with Trent Boult and Seth Rance powerless to halt their stroke play.

Even when they were removed - Zaman by Colin de Grandhomme for 50 and Shehzad by Rance for 44 - the pain showed no signs of abating.

First-drop Babar Azam and Ahmed kept plugging away at the Kiwi bowlers, finding Eden Park's short straight boundary simply too good to refuse.

Azam banged 22 runs down the ground as he made his way to an unbeaten 50, while the composed Ahmed scored 41 from 24 deliveries.

He was eventually caught by Colin Munro from a Ben Wheeler ball, before Faheem Ashraf went for a golden duck on the next ball, caught by Mitch Santner.

Rance then dropped Hasan Ali on Wheeler's hat-trick ball.

The Kiwis struggled throughout.

The typically reliable Boult couldn't buy a wicket, with figures of 37-0, while Rance bowled a disastrous three wides in one over on his way to 47-1.

Nevertheless, on a wicket suiting batting and with the red-hot Munro and Colin de Grandhomme on their side, the Kiwis will be confident of victory.

They need to score at just over 10 runs an over.