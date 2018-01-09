Pakistan skipper survives close LBW shout, before throwing wicket away next ball

A stubborn rearguard action from Pakistan's tailenders has allowed them to reach 246-9 in the second one-day cricket international at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

After losing the rain-affected first ODI in Wellington two days ago by 61 runs, the visitors again struggled today, losing wickets early and regularly.

It took a 70-run partnership off 43 balls for the eighth wicket between Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan to boost Pakistan anywhere near a competitive total.

Hasan (51) took 30 balls to reach his half-century, blasting four fours and four sixes, but caught an inside edge off the very next ball from Tim Southee and lofted an easy catch to Todd Astle at deep midwicket late in the 45th over.

Shadab also played his part with a 68-ball 52 to resurrect a Pakistan innings which looked destined to end early after they lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs.

The visitors won the toss, but their innings mirrored that of the first ODI and left them struggling at 39-3 two balls into the 11th over.

Trent Boult struck first in the fourth over, removing Imam-ul-Haq - in for the injured Fakhar Zaman - for two after dragging a shorter ball straight to Colin Munro at square leg.

Azhar Ali was out six balls later, Southee extracting some late movement off the seam to trap the Pakistani opener lbw for six.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez added another 25 runs to the Pakistan tally before Azam edged Lockie Ferguson straight to Ross Taylor at first slip.

Hafeez's steady 60 off 71 anchored the Pakistan innings, but they again battled to build partnerships with both Shoaib Malik (27) and Sarfraz Ahmed (three) unable to stick around.

Hafeez disappeared early in the 32nd over, caught by Martin Guptill at extra cover off Mitchell Santner, and Pakistan looked in all sorts of trouble at 127-6.

However, Faheem Ashraf's dismissal for seven four overs later brought Hasan and Shadab to the wicket in a revitalising partnership that allowed Pakistan to set a competitive total.

Shadab was dismissed with the third ball of the final over, becoming Ferguson's third victim when he clipped a very fine edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.