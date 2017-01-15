Pakistan rout Australia for 220 in second ODI at the MCG

Pakistan have a golden chance to earn their first win of the summer after skittling Australia for 220 in the second ODI at the MCG.



With captain Steve Smith winning the toss and electing to bat, the hosts were again on the ropes after losing quick wickets.



But unlike their series-opening win in Brisbane, where Matthew Wade saved the innings with an unbeaten century, there were no late heroics to drag Australia back from the brink.



Smith, who made a patient 60 from 101 balls, was the only batsman to make a half-century.



He looked set to carry his bat before his bizarre dismissal, dragging an Imad Wasim delivery onto his foot and then the stumps.



Openers David Warner and the recalled Usman Khawaja both fell cheaply to left- arm quick Junaid Khan, while Mitchell Marsh was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for a golden duck.



The often-maligned allrounder's dreadful performance is bound to be scrutinised after he was named in Australia's Test squad to tour India next month.



Fellow Test squad inclusions Wade (35) and Glenn Maxwell (23) could not back up their strong performances in Brisbane, both throwing their wickets away after promising starts.



Imad was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 2-37, while Amir cleaned up the tail to finish with 3-47.



Australia replaced newcomers Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake with Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood.

