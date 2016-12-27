 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Pakistan pass 300-run mark as rain ends day two of Boxing Day Test

share

Source:

AAP

Pakistan reached a solid 6-310 before a third rain delay ended play on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Azhar Ali must have been thinking "what the heck's going on" after the Richard Illingworth howler.
Source: SKY

Opener Azhar Ali had led the way with an outstanding 139 and Mohammad Amir was 28.

Stumps were called a few minutes after the players left the field.

Azhar and Mohammad had put on 48 for the seventh wicket, taking Pakistan past their first-innings target of 300.

Pakistan resumed at 3.30pm (AEDT) on 4-232 after a rain break had ruined today's middle session.

The tourists scored 2-78 from 20 overs before the players went off again just before 5.30pm.

Azhar and Asad Shafiq put on 115 before Jackson Bird picked up his third wicket, with Steve Smith taking the catch in slips to remove Asad for 50.

Bill Lawry couldn't resist dishing it out to Warne in the commentary box during the Boxing Day Test.
Source: SKY

When Matt Renshaw at first slip snared Sarfraz Ahmed off Josh Hazlewood for 10, Pakistan were 6-268.

Azhar and Mohammad then batted well to put Pakistan in a strong position, given the constant rain delays.

The day-one late session was cancelled, plus there was a short break early today before lunch was taken early.

Azhar had three lives in his 12th Test century and his first at the MCG.

Nathan Lyon could have run him out on six and 112, but the two sharp throws missed the stumps.

Three balls after the second run out chance, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was unable to get his gloves under a low chance from Azhar off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan were shaky when they resumed on day two at 4-142, but Azhar and Asad took them through the morning session.

Rain stopped play for about 10 minutes when Azhar was in the 90s.

Lunch was taken a few minutes later because of more rain and play was stopped for more than 90 minutes.

The MCG ground staff twice removed the covers after the lunch break, only for the rain to return.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


2
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:09
3
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.


01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

Sione Taumalolo, aged 11, was described as a self-confessed mummy's boy.


01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ